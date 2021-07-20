Our job is far from done but we are on course to achieving it, admits Igor Stimac

Today at 3:37 PM
Indian football team head coach Igor Stimac, who recently got a contract extension, admitted that their job is far from over, but are on the course to achieving it. The team kept their hopes alive for qualification to the 2023 AFC Asian Cup by finishing third in the group stages of the 2022 WCQ.
Indian football team head coach Igor Stimac was offered a contract extension till September 2022, which will see him lead the side through the 2023 AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers. As per the Croat, the Covid-19 pandemic has dented their plans, but that won’t let them hamper the progress. However, he feels that their job is far from over, but they are on the course of achieving it.
"It's been a pleasure having worked with @IndianFootball since 2019 and I'm more thrilled to have gotten this opportunity to continue working with these wonderful people for another year. Our job is far from being done but we are on course to achieving our target," stated Igor Stimac, on Twitter.
"COVID pandemic has dented our plans to a great extent but we won't get bogged down. I would take this opportunity to thank @praful_patel, Kushal Das, @abhiy10, the technical committee, and everyone in the Indian Football family for keeping their trust on me,” added the head coach.
In spite of a shaky start, Igor Stimac led the Indian football team to a third-place finish in Group E of the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers, which also included the likes of Qatar, Oman, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh. The result kept their hopes alive for qualification to the 2023 AFC Asian Cup, in China.
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.