Juventus would like to sign Manuel Locatelli, admits Andrea D'Amico

Manuel Locatelli has enjoyed a wonderful Euro campaign with Italy and has cemented his position as a key player in the upcoming seasons. He started the competition in Roberto Mancini's starting XI as a cover was sought for Marco Verratti during his recovery from injury. Locatelli registered two goals during a group stage meeting with Switzerland and impressed many with his energy in the middle of the park. The innate desire to play Champions League might be the motivating factor for Locatelli to join Juventus and keep building on a strong international campaign.