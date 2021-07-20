Juventus would like to sign Manuel Locatelli, admits Andrea D'Amico
Today at 7:59 PM
According to Goal.com, Manuel Locatelli has been a subject of intense transfer speculation between Juventus and Arsenal during the summer window. Arsenal apparently leads the chase at present but it’s still unclear where Locatelli will be heading amidst potential interest from the Bianconeri.
Manuel Locatelli has enjoyed a wonderful Euro campaign with Italy and has cemented his position as a key player in the upcoming seasons. He started the competition in Roberto Mancini's starting XI as a cover was sought for Marco Verratti during his recovery from injury. Locatelli registered two goals during a group stage meeting with Switzerland and impressed many with his energy in the middle of the park. The innate desire to play Champions League might be the motivating factor for Locatelli to join Juventus and keep building on a strong international campaign.
Sassuolo has knocked back £26m from Juventus for Locatelli, Goal reported. With their current evaluation of the midfield maestro at £35m, it seems that Arsenal are ready to pay the cash upfront, though Locatelli is insistent on waiting out for a potential move from Juventus. Andrea D'Amico has also claimed that despite severe interest from Arsenal, it might be a while before the player actually takes the decision of leaving Turin.
"I think Massimiliano Allegri wants to see him in training to understand if he can be useful during the season. When he played against SPAL and Crotone last term, he proved he can be a protagonist of Juventus’ future. Juventus would like to sign Locatelli and Arsenal have already offered €40m", D'Amico said, reported by Goal.
