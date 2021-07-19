AFC Cup 2021 | Play-offs and Group D matches featuring Bengaluru FC and ATK-Mohun Bagan to be held in Maldives

Today at 1:36 PM
The AFC Cup play-off matches (South) and subsequent Group D fixtures will be held in the Maldives, as confirmed by the apex body. Indian Super League side Bengaluru FC will be up against local side Eagles FC on August 15 in the playoff match and the winners will join three other clubs in Group D.
The AFC Cup play-off and group stage matches, which were supposed to be held in May, were eventually postponed owing to the pandemic situation in the Maldives. However, after much speculation, the Asian governing body has decided to stage the AFC Cup play-off (South) and Group D matches in the island nation itself, with the fixtures to kick-start in mid-August.
Indian Super League side Bengaluru FC will be locking horns with local side Eagles FC in the play-offs on August 15. The winners of the match will join 2020-21 ISL runners-up ATK-Mohun Bagan, Maziya Sports and Recreation (Maldives), and 2020-21 Bangladesh Federation Cup winners in Group D.
The AFC Cup (South) Group D matches will be held across three match days on August 18, 21, and 24, with the winner of the group qualifying for the single-leg Inter-Zone semi-final. ISL outfits Bengaluru FC, runners-up in the 2016 AFC Cup, qualified for the playoffs this season after finishing at the third position in the 2019-20 Indian Super League, behind FC Goa and ATK-Mohun Bagan (then ATK).
