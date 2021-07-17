Will do what is best for my future, proclaims Saul Niguez
Today at 7:31 PM
According to Goal, Saul Niguez is reportedly undecided on his future amidst interest from several top clubs like Barcelona and Liverpool. The Spain international had made over 300 appearances, has five years to go on his contract but is reported to be eager to leave the club this summer.
Saul Niguez has been an outstanding player for Atletico Madrid. Criminally underrated, the 26-year-old midfield maestro has been an integral part of Diego Simeone's team in recent years, making over 300 appearances in all competitions, helping them win the La Liga last season. Although the Spanish international has five years left on his contract at the capital side, Goal reports that Saul has told the club that he wants to leave. Saul Niguez’s agent, Jonathan Barnett, has been talking about the midfielder’s future amid rumours he could move to Barcelona as part of a swap deal.
Saul has been linked to several top teams over the last year, Very recently news emerged that a potential swap deal is being considered between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid for Antoine Greizemann and Saul Niguez. Barca has been a long term admirer of Saul and is ready to offload Greizemann in an effort to reduce their wage cap and bring Saul to Camp Nou. Although nothing has been finalised with Saul’s future, much remains to be seen.
"Saul will do with his future what is best for Saul. Nothing has been decided, Saul has as many options to stay as he has to leave," Barnett said, reported by Goal.
