Will do what is best for my future, proclaims Saul Niguez

Saul Niguez has been an outstanding player for Atletico Madrid. Criminally underrated, the 26-year-old midfield maestro has been an integral part of Diego Simeone's team in recent years, making over 300 appearances in all competitions, helping them win the La Liga last season. Although the Spanish international has five years left on his contract at the capital side, Goal reports that Saul has told the club that he wants to leave. Saul Niguez’s agent, Jonathan Barnett, has been talking about the midfielder’s future amid rumours he could move to Barcelona as part of a swap deal.