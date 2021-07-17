Hope to reach the top with Chelsea, proclaims Malang Sarr

Malang Sarr is yet to make an appearance for Chelsea , having been sent out on loan to Porto. There has been a significantly steady interest in the promising defender built steadily last summer, with clubs from across Europe said to be shooting admiring glances in his direction. Chelsea eventually swooped in to get a deal over the line, before sanctioning a loan switch to Porto, and the highly-rated Frenchman concedes that a move to Stamford Bridge came out of the blue.

A hot prospect, the ex OGC Nice player made 19 appearances for Porto last season - picking up Champions League experience along the way. Determined to force his way through the Blue’s squad, Sarr has admitted that he is ready to make a comeback and play for Chelsea. Stating it as a “great opportunity”, Sarr hopes to join the team and help them reach the top.

"I was training on my own, training at home and just waiting. I had been almost six months without playing after seeing Ligue 1 shut down amid the coronavirus pandemic, and when my agent told me about this opportunity to come here to Chelsea, I was surprised and happy. It was a great opportunity for me. He talked to me about going on loan for the first year and for me it was a good idea. I hadn’t played for a long time and I needed to get the rhythm and to play and have a good experience also, step up after Nice, and come back stronger and ready to go."

"It’s a pleasure to be here, starting to work, we are working very hard and very well so I’m happy. I have enjoyed being here. I have spoken a little bit with the manager, he knows I speak French so we have been talking. I have a good feeling here; everybody is very good with me. I can feel everybody is ambitious here. They want to work and they really want us to give the best every day, and that’s a good thing because that’s how I see things. I really want to work hard every day and try to improve in every aspect. I hope to join the team and help the team to the top", Sarr said, reported by Goal.