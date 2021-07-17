Harry Kane is still a Tottenham player, asserts Nuno Espirito Santo
Today at 7:03 PM
Harry Kane continues to be linked with the likes of Manchester City and Manchester United but Nuno Espirito Santo is reluctant to be drawn into a debate regarding the striker's future. The England captain is being linked with United and City, but Tottenham has him tied to a long-term contract.
Harry Kane continues to be linked with several clubs following his sensational Euro performances. With major silverware proving elusive in north London, it has been suggested that a man who captained England to the Euro 2020 final this summer will seek a switch in order to land major honours. Despite finishing as the top scorer with Tottenham on three separate occasions, Kane has been unsuccessful in lifting the Premier League trophy or any other trophy for that matter.
Leading sides across Europe would welcome the opportunity to add such a prolific presence to their respective ranks, but Spurs have a 27-year-old striker tied to a contract through to 2024 and remain reluctant sellers. Nuno has reaffirmed his faith in the striker’s future plans, suggesting that there’s no doubt Kane will remain a Tottenham Hotspur player in the coming season.
"Harry is our player. No need to talk about anything else. Period. Now is the time for Harry to recover his energy and rest. When he returns is the time to talk. He needs to prepare for what's to come. I have no doubts in my mind. I have no doubts. What I wish is for Harry to recover well, to have a good rest and when he arrives he will feel that every one of us has to commit ourselves to become better. We are very ambitious, we are ambitious people and we want to do it well and we have no doubts on Harry on that," Nuno said, reported by Goal.
"We've been talking. Me, Fabio and Steve. We're aware there's a lot of work to be done. It's hard work to improve the quality we have. We need to find the right players. On a daily basis, we talk. Fabio and Steve, they do their job in the market. I do mine."
