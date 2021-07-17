Harry Kane is still a Tottenham player, asserts Nuno Espirito Santo

"Harry is our player. No need to talk about anything else. Period. Now is the time for Harry to recover his energy and rest. When he returns is the time to talk. He needs to prepare for what's to come. I have no doubts in my mind. I have no doubts. What I wish is for Harry to recover well, to have a good rest and when he arrives he will feel that every one of us has to commit ourselves to become better. We are very ambitious, we are ambitious people and we want to do it well and we have no doubts on Harry on that," Nuno said, reported by Goal.