Reports | AC Milan are closing in on Brahim Diaz’s loan deal

Brahim Diaz has been a revelation at AC Milan. Linking up with the likes of Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Rafael Toelo upfront, Diaz has helped Milan finished second in the Serie A table as well as earning subsequent Champions League qualification. Diaz racked up 39 appearances across all competitions for Milan last season, recording seven goals and reaching the latter stages of the Europa League as well. Diaz has been handed the number 10 shirt at Milan and will be officially unveiled at San Siro for a second successive year by the end of the week.