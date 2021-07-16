Reports | AC Milan are closing in on Brahim Diaz’s loan deal
Today at 6:36 PM
According to Goal, Real Madrid forward Brahim Diaz is set to sign for AC Milan on a two-year loan deal. The Spaniard has been superb for Milan, impressing during a temporary spell at San Siro last term and providing the spark for crucial moments, will be heading back ahead of the 2021-22 campaign.
Brahim Diaz has been a revelation at AC Milan. Linking up with the likes of Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Rafael Toelo upfront, Diaz has helped Milan finished second in the Serie A table as well as earning subsequent Champions League qualification. Diaz racked up 39 appearances across all competitions for Milan last season, recording seven goals and reaching the latter stages of the Europa League as well. Diaz has been handed the number 10 shirt at Milan and will be officially unveiled at San Siro for a second successive year by the end of the week.
The Spaniard has struggled to break into the Blancos' starting XI, however, with the Spanish giants eventually taking the decision to send him out on loan to Milan, where he enjoyed an impressive 2020-21 campaign. An important part of the Rossoneri squad, Diaz’s addition is seen as an important step to kickstart the next chapter at AC Milan as they plan to challenge for trophies on multiple fronts.
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.