Nothing can be higher than playing for Manchester City, asserts Riyad Mahrez

As Pep Guardiola looks to reshuffle his deck amid the lurking threat of several title rivals, however, key faces such as Sergio Aguero have bid farewell to the club this summer. But now, Mahrez has weighed in on his future, insisting he wants to stay with a team he loves under a coach he greatly admires despite the changes around him. He has expressed his faith in Guardiola’s methods and insists on creating a strong legacy at City.