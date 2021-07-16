Nothing can be higher than playing for Manchester City, asserts Riyad Mahrez
Today at 6:22 PM
Riyad Mahrez has admitted that he cannot "see what is higher" than playing for Manchester City, stressing his long-term commitment at the Etihad Stadium as he looks to add to his trophy cabinet. The Algerian has netted 50 goals in 66 appearances for the Citizens in the Premier League.
Riyad Mahrez has been phenomenal for Manchester City since he joined the club from Leicester City. The Algeria international has won the Premier League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup since then. He also came close to adding European honours with the Champions League last term under Pep Guardiola. Providing the spark in crucial moments, Mahrez has been the mainstay in a packed City squad where places are dependent on competition and current form.
As Pep Guardiola looks to reshuffle his deck amid the lurking threat of several title rivals, however, key faces such as Sergio Aguero have bid farewell to the club this summer. But now, Mahrez has weighed in on his future, insisting he wants to stay with a team he loves under a coach he greatly admires despite the changes around him. He has expressed his faith in Guardiola’s methods and insists on creating a strong legacy at City.
"I do not see what is higher than Manchester City. To try another championship elsewhere? No. I really love England and English football is wonderful. I don't want to leave. I still have goals to pursue here. When you see Guardiola wants you, it's flattering. The acclimatization here was not easy, but our relationship today, everyone knows is great."
