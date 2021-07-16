Arthur Melo set to miss two months at Juventus after knee surgery

Arthur Melo will be forced to sit on the sidelines for the next two months, Goal reports The Brazil international will undergo surgery on a long term knee injury ruling him out of the Bianconeri's domestic openers, The 24-year-old sustained a knee injury back in late 2020, suffering the knock in a clash with Atalanta. Playing through the pain, the midfielder’s decision produced mixed results. The Brazilian struggled to keep pace near the summit of Serie A, under Andrea Pirlo's watch and as a result, had to postpone operation in order to both bolster the club's top-four chase and keep himself in contention for this year's Copa America.