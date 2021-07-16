Arthur Melo set to miss two months at Juventus after knee surgery
Today at 6:38 PM
Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo will miss the start of the new Serie A season after he was slated for surgery on a long-term knee injury. The Brazil international is to have an operation on a long-standing issue picked up last December, keeping him out for at least the next eight weeks.
Arthur Melo will be forced to sit on the sidelines for the next two months, Goal reports The Brazil international will undergo surgery on a long term knee injury ruling him out of the Bianconeri's domestic openers, The 24-year-old sustained a knee injury back in late 2020, suffering the knock in a clash with Atalanta. Playing through the pain, the midfielder’s decision produced mixed results. The Brazilian struggled to keep pace near the summit of Serie A, under Andrea Pirlo's watch and as a result, had to postpone operation in order to both bolster the club's top-four chase and keep himself in contention for this year's Copa America.
The news will come as a blow to Massimiliano Allegri's side, as the coach returns to Turin following a three-year absence in an attempt to restore fading fortunes at Allianz Stadium. Although nothing has been confirmed, Arthur plans to return in time for Juve’s Champions League commitments which are due to take place over September 14-15.
