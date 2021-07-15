Reports | Robert Lewandowski eyes a potential move to Real Madrid
Today at 5:19 PM
According to AS, Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski is eyeing a move to Real Madrid with the German club looking to find a replacement in the summer window. The Polish striker has been in phenomenal form for Bayern as he breaks Gerd Muller’s record by scoring 40 goals a season.
Robert Lewandowski has been enjoying the form of his life. Putting in sensational shifts at Bayern Munich, Lewandowski has developed like fine wine. Lewandowski scored 41 goals in the Bundesliga last season, breaking Gerd Muller's record of 40 goals in a league season to show how prolific he remains. The Poland international also scored twice for his country at Euro 2020 this summer despite the team crashing out in the group stage with one point.
While he has been one of the top performers at Bayern Munich, AS has reported that Lewandowski has been eager to play for Real Madrid. His contract at Bayern runs out in 2023 and the club is concerned that he will ask to leave next year when a transfer fee will be reduced. Although no concrete conclusion has been made in the matter, much remains to be seen regarding Robert Lewandowski’s future, especially with Real Madrid looking to overhaul their squad, after finishing second, behind Atletico Madrid.
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.