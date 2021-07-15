Reports | Robert Lewandowski eyes a potential move to Real Madrid

While he has been one of the top performers at Bayern Munich, AS has reported that Lewandowski has been eager to play for Real Madrid. His contract at Bayern runs out in 2023 and the club is concerned that he will ask to leave next year when a transfer fee will be reduced. Although no concrete conclusion has been made in the matter, much remains to be seen regarding Robert Lewandowski’s future, especially with Real Madrid looking to overhaul their squad, after finishing second, behind Atletico Madrid.