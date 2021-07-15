Reports | Barcelona in talks with Atletico Madrid over Greizmann-Saul swap deal

Antoine Greizmann left Atletico Madrid for Barcelona in 2019. Joining for a fee of €120 million, the French champion has to leave the club this summer, with a potential swap deal with Atletico Madrid. After Messi, Griezmann was the biggest earner at the club last summer and his departure would create the most room on the wage bill. In order to free up the wage bill, With Laliga imposing a wage cap, Barcelona has to free up their wage bill by offloading some players in order to accommodate new signings.