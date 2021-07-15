Marcus Rashford will undergo crucial shoulder surgery
Today at 6:04 PM
Marcus Rashford is set to undergo surgery on his left shoulder after being hampered by it since November, suffering consistently. The Manchester United winger hopes to recover from the injury in time to feature in a crucial run of fixtures at the end of October for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side.
Marcus Rashford has been ruled out from the action, days before the kick-off of the 2021-22 Premier League season. Being one of the most important attacking assets of United, ESPN suggests that the 23-year-old could be ruled out for as long as 12 weeks. Rashford has netted 21 goals in 57 games, pushing and playing through the pain. ESPN reports it has been more than two years since Rashford played a game completely pain-free.
With the news of Rashford’s absence being sensed as an alarm by some, Manchester United looks to steady the boat making crucial signings in hopes of leading a title charge. Scans were undertaken after the Euro 2020 final has revealed that his shoulder injury is unlikely to heal sufficiently with rest alone and requires immediate operation for it to recover. Even with Jadon Sancho's arrival, Manchester United would miss Rashford, who was instrumental in their Champions League run in the group stage.
