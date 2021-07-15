Marcus Rashford will undergo crucial shoulder surgery

With the news of Rashford’s absence being sensed as an alarm by some, Manchester United looks to steady the boat making crucial signings in hopes of leading a title charge. Scans were undertaken after the Euro 2020 final has revealed that his shoulder injury is unlikely to heal sufficiently with rest alone and requires immediate operation for it to recover. Even with Jadon Sancho's arrival, Manchester United would miss Rashford, who was instrumental in their Champions League run in the group stage.