Lionel Messi agrees to a potential contract extension with Barcelona

Lionel Messi’s contract extension has been of major importance in Barcelona. According to the reports from BBC, re-signing Messi was the principal summer target of new chairman Joan Laporta. Following the Copa America win, Messi feels very strong and has started imagining staying at the club even longer than previously thought, accepting a five-year deal. Having recorded over 672 goals and winning 10 La Liga titles, four Champions Leagues and seven Copa del Reys, it seemed unlikely that Messi was yet to end his legacy at Barcelona.