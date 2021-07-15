Lionel Messi agrees to a potential contract extension with Barcelona
Today at 5:59 PM
According to BBC, Lionel Messi has agreed to stay at Barcelona on a deal until 2026 that includes reducing his wages to half of his previous salary. In order to compensate Laliga’ wage cap, the announcement is dependent on player departures that will help to fund the Argentina captain's wages.
Lionel Messi’s potential contract extension at Barcelona has been agreed on long back. Laliga’s potential wage cap imposition on Barcelona means that Barcelona cannot afford Lionel Messi’s contract without offloading existing players. Messi was a free agent after his contract that reportedly paid him £123m a season reached its expiration date on 30 June.
Lionel Messi’s contract extension has been of major importance in Barcelona. According to the reports from BBC, re-signing Messi was the principal summer target of new chairman Joan Laporta. Following the Copa America win, Messi feels very strong and has started imagining staying at the club even longer than previously thought, accepting a five-year deal. Having recorded over 672 goals and winning 10 La Liga titles, four Champions Leagues and seven Copa del Reys, it seemed unlikely that Messi was yet to end his legacy at Barcelona.
