Feel ready to take on a new challenge, asserts Gianluigi Donnarumma
Today at 5:27 PM
Paris Saint-Germain has confirmed the signing of Gianluigi Donnarumma, just days after the goalkeeper led Italy to Euro 2020 glory. The 22-year-old champion joined the French giants in a free transfer after his contract with the A.C Milan expired last month having made his debut at 16.
Gianluigi Donnarumma has been a phenomenal player for A.C Milan. Having come through the Milan youth academy to make his senior debut in 2015 at the age of 16, Donnarumma has been a mainstay. He became Rossoneri´s first-choice goalkeeper that season and kept his place as the undisputed No.1 until his departure this summer having made 251 competitive appearances in all competitions for the San Siro side.
Donnarumma penned an open letter to bid farewell to Milan fans a day before joining the French giants on a five-year contract. Paying his respects to the legendary club and its fans, Donnarumma has shown his appreciation for the club in an open letter. PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaïfi has also shown his appreciation in signing the European champion.
"I am very happy to be part of this great club that is Paris Saint-Germain. I feel ready to take on this new challenge and continue to grow here. With PSG, I want to win as much as possible and give joy to the supporters," Donnarumma said, reported by Goal.
"We are pleased to welcome Gianluigi Donnarumma to Paris Saint-Germain. We congratulate him on his victory at Euro 2020, and his title as the best player in the competition. I know Gianluigi will receive a warm welcome from everyone at the club, including his teammates, our staff and all the Parisian supporters."
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.