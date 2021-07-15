Feel ready to take on a new challenge, asserts Gianluigi Donnarumma

Gianluigi Donnarumma has been a phenomenal player for A.C Milan. Having come through the Milan youth academy to make his senior debut in 2015 at the age of 16, Donnarumma has been a mainstay. He became Rossoneri´s first-choice goalkeeper that season and kept his place as the undisputed No.1 until his departure this summer having made 251 competitive appearances in all competitions for the San Siro side.