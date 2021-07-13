Privilege to represent Atletico Madrid, insists Rodrigo De Paul
Today at 7:06 PM
Rodrigo De Paul expressed delight in signing for Atletico Madrid, and described the move as a 'step up' in his career. The Argentina international, who had a fantastic Copa America, arrives at Atleti on a deal that will take him through to 2026, mere days after winning national silverware.
Known for his sleek gameplay and picking out deep passes, De Paul has been a fantastic addition to the midfield alongside Koke.
His capture marks the first major piece of business for Diego Simeone's side as they look to push on from last season's title triumph in La Liga and defend their crown this coming term. Speaking after his medical was completed on Monday, the midfielder expressed his delight at sealing the switch to Spain from Italy. Fulfilling a lifelong dream, De Paul expressed his privilege in representing such a big club.
"I’m very happy, I’m going to join the champions and I’m conscious of the responsibility it carries. It is a big step in my football career. Because of my experience in Spanish football, I know very well Atlético de Madrid, without counting with all the friends and colleagues I have playing in Spain. I’m very happy to have the opportunity of working under Simeone. I love football, it’s part of my daily life, and having a manager like him is a privilege," Depaul said, reported by Goal.
