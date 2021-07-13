Privilege to represent Atletico Madrid, insists Rodrigo De Paul

"I’m very happy, I’m going to join the champions and I’m conscious of the responsibility it carries. It is a big step in my football career. Because of my experience in Spanish football, I know very well Atlético de Madrid, without counting with all the friends and colleagues I have playing in Spain. I’m very happy to have the opportunity of working under Simeone. I love football, it’s part of my daily life, and having a manager like him is a privilege," Depaul said, reported by Goal.