ISL 2021-22 | Bengaluru FC ropes in Indian defender Sarthak Golui on a two-year deal

Bengaluru FC have signed young Indian defender Sarthak Golui on a two-year deal, the Blues announced on Monday. The 23-year-old becomes the Blues’ third signing of the summer, after Yrondu Musavu-King and Alan Costa, and will join the squad ahead of the upcoming AFC Cup playoff stage clash against Eagles FC.

Kolkata-born Golui rose through the ranks with the AIFF Elite Academy, and has represented clubs in the I-League and the Indian Super League. Across stints at FC Pune City, Mumbai City FC and SC East Bengal, Golui has amassed 49 caps in the Indian Super League prior to his move to Bengaluru.

“I am very excited to be joining Bengaluru FC. To be part of a club that has been so successful brings with it a huge responsibility, and I hope I can fulfil all the expectations the club and its fans have from me,” Sarthak said after signing his contract.

“The move is a big challenge for me and I will be giving my all every single day. The management and the coach have shown faith in bringing me to this club and I want to repay it. This move will also give me a chance to learn from experienced players like Sunil bhai and Gurpreet bhai, and I am looking forward to meeting all my teammates soon.”

Speaking on the club’s latest acquisition, coach Marco Przzaiuoli said, “I would like to welcome Sarthak to Bengaluru FC. He is a versatile player who can fill in at both right-back and centre-back. Importantly, his vision matches with ours at the club, which makes it a positive start. He has played across many clubs over the last five seasons and will only gain experience at Bengaluru.”

The young defender also had a few words to say about the Blues’ faithful. “The last two years has been difficult for everyone because of the pandemic, but I hope to play in front of the West Block Blues at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium as soon as possible. They are one of the best in the country, and it’s something I am eagerly looking forward to.”

Golui, who has represented India at the U16 and U19 levels, made his senior national team debut against Sri Lanka at the 2018 SAFF Championship in Bangladesh. With bags of pace and the ability to carry the ball forward into attack, Blues’ Head Coach Marco Pezzaiuoli said Golui would be a valuable addition to his squad.