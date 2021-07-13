Intend to keep continuing at Real Madrid, asserts Marco Asensio
Today at 7:07 PM
Marco Asensio is adamant that he will still be a Real Madrid player, with the 25-year-old eager to shake off recent injury struggles after taking in a shot at Tokyo 2020 glory. The Blancos forward suffered injury issues last season, leading him to miss out on the European Championships.
Marco Asensio has been a phenomenal talent for Real Madrid. Proving sparks for some major moments, Asensio brilliance is unparalleled while playing for the Los Blancos. But injuries have provided some major hindrance to his brilliant career. The Spain international suffered a number of niggling knocks last season, leading to him ultimately being left out of his nation's plans for this summer's European Championship.
With recurring injuries posing a problem, questions have been asked of how long he will be sticking around at Santiago Bernabeu, with reports of interest from England surfacing in the past. Asensio, however, has shown his appreciation for playing at Madrid and has claimed that he would like to stay on.
"Yes, for sure. My intention is to continue at Real Madrid, to be great here and to contribute as best as I can. I feel that I still have a lot to give the club. As many already know, I’m a Madridista and I have been since I was little. I live this club, beyond just being a player, I really feel both victories and defeats. It’s from the heart," Asensio said, reported Goal.
"It’s been good for me to rest these last weeks after such a long season. Now I’m 100% recovered, not only physically but also in confidence; I’ve recovered from those mental barriers that appear with an injury like this. I’m perfectly fine and able to perform at 100%."
