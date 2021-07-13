Everything is progressing adequately with Lionel Messi’s contract, reveals Joan Laporta

Joan Laporta is hopeful of keeping Lionel Messi . But in order to achieve that, changes need to be made. The Blaugrana are unable to put a deal in place at present as they have no room within their salary cap, meaning that costs need to be cut by sanctioning sales. The selling of key players will free up some space to accommodate Messi’s contract alongside new signings.

Every effort is, however, being made to remain in close contact with the six-time Ballon d'Or winner who has dropped into free agency and just savoured long-awaited international glory with Argentina at the Copa America . Messi’s experience upfront will prove to be an asset to bring changes in the club and propel back Barcelona to greater heights yet again.

"Nothing is Impossible', Messi's renewal is progressing adequately. All the Catalans, Barcelona, Catalunya and the entire football world are happy because Leo won Copa America. It is very exciting to see the best player in football history get excited about winning a title like this and he made all of us cry with joy," Laporta said, reported Goal.

"He is very happy, we are all happy, I am happy for Leo who has managed [to win the Copa America], together with his team-mates, and that Argentina is once again in the elite, and [I am] also [happy] for [Sergio] Aguero. I am happy for Messi's family, for Argentina, for Barcelona who are recognised, admired and loved for having this bond with Leo."