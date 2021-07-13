Anyone who entered the final without a ticket will be banned, proclaims Mark Bullingham
Today at 7:11 PM
The Football Association (FA) has vowed to ban any supporter found to have attended the Euro 2020 final without a ticket, with groups of fans entering prior to kick-off. A number of supporters without tickets managed to mix in the crowds, gaining entry to the stadium where England lost to Italy.
Horrific scenes emerged outside Wembley as England suffered defeat to Italy. A number were able to gain entry illegaly, with ugly scenes marring what was supposed to be a celebratory occasion for a nation starved of international success. But it turned out to be a sorry event as England suffered heartbreak during the penalty shootout, making the fans wait another year for a potential silverware.
Those that did get in saw the Three Lions suffer more penalty shootout heartache against Italy, prolonging 55 years of hurt, but many may not be allowed to enter a stadium again. With several reviews suggesting that the crowd capacity was exponentially increased to what was expected, Mark Bullingham the FA chief executive has vowed to carry out a full-scale review.
"We will do a full review and we will work with the police to catch anyone involved and make sure we can prevent it ever happening again. Anyone caught will obviously be banned and have the right action taken against them. We run a stadium, not a fortress. We have got a fantastic security team at the stadium and they had never seen anything like it," Bullingham said, reported Goal.
