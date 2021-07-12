Wasn’t an easy game but lads were extraordinary, gushes Roberto Mancini
Today at 6:35 PM
Italy head coach Roberto Mancini has admitted that his Azzurri side were beyond exceptional against England in the Euro 2020 final especially given the fact that the game wasn’t an easy one. The Italians won their first European Championship trophy since 1968, after beating England in the final.
While all the pre-match build-up was around how impressive both teams were, the final showcased just that with the two teams deadlocked at 1-1 at the end of extra-time. Goals from Luke Shaw and Leonardo Bonucci in normal time were the only ones scored with neither side breaking the deadlock in extra-time. That meant penalties would decide the winner, with the Azzurri holding their nerve in the end to lift the trophy as 3-2 winners on spot-kicks.
It has seen Roma overjoyed at the prospect of watching their side end a drought in the tournament with their win coming in the 1968 edition. The praise was reiterated by Roberto Mancini who asserted that it wasn’t an easy game with England playing their hearts out but added that he has no words to describe his side. He also added that he believes that this team can still improve if they want and need to do so.
“It was impossible to even think about it, but the lads were extraordinary. I have no words for them, this is a wonderful group. It wasn’t an easy game and this one developed to become very difficult, but then we dominated it,” Mancini said, reported Goal.
"On penalties you need to have a bit of luck and I’m also a bit sorry for the English. This team has grown a lot, I think we can still improve. We are happy for the Italians, I have no words for these guys.”
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.