This is going to hurt for while but England are building on right track, asserts Harry Kane

England’s Harry Kane believes that while the Euro 2020 final loss will hurt the Three Lions, they are still on the right track going forward. Gareth Southgate’s side reached their first European Championship final ever but lost to Italy after a penalty shoot-out with the Azzurri lifting the trophy.

With Gareth Southgate proclaiming that the two best teams at Euro 2020 reached the final, the England manager was right and the final proved more than that in the end. An early goal from Luke Shaw saw England take the lead before Leonardo Bonucci equalised in the second half. But neither side could find the winning goal in extra time despite England and Italy coming close.

It eventually led to a penalty shootout with Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka missing their spot-kicks which saw Italy lift their first Euro trophy since 1968. But in light of the loss, it saw Harry Kane admit that England couldn’t have given any more than they did but they will suffer this loss in the near future. The England captain also added that while this will hurt the team and players, they are on the right path and should be proud of themselves.

"I couldn't have given more. The boys couldn't have given more. Penalties is the worst feeling in the world when you lose. It wasn't our night but it's been a fantastic tournament and we should hold our heads high. Of course it's going to hurt now," Kane told BBC.

“It's going to hurt for a while, but we're on the right track and we're building and hopefully we can progress from this next year. We should be extremely proud as a group of what we have achieved. We're all winners and want to win so it will probably hurt for a while and it will hurt for the rest of our careers, but that's football. We progressed well from Russia and now it is about continuing that."

Bukayo Saka, Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford all missed from the spot but despite that there has been nothing but support for the three men and Kane reiterated that. He admitted that anyone can miss a penalty but it matters not because they win as a team and lose as a team. Kane also added that they were playing against a good team but will only grow from here going forward.

"You've got to hold your heads high. It's been a fantastic tournament. Anyone can miss a penalty. We win together, we lose together. We'll learn and grow from it. Those boys will grow from it and it will give us more motivation for the World Cup next year,” Kane said, reported Goal.

"We were playing against a very good side. We got off to the perfect start. Maybe dropped a little too deep sometimes. They had a lot of the ball. We looked fairly in control, they didn't create too many chances.