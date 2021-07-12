Reports | Real Madrid join race for Denmark star Mikkel Damsgaard
Today at 6:51 PM
According to Tuttosport, Real Madrid have joined a long list of clubs keen on a move for Mikkel Damsgaard with the Los Blancos considering adding to their wealth of young talent. The Sampdoria star thrived at the European Championship with two goals and it has seen his stock rise tremendously.
Few players have thrived as much as Mikkel Damsgaard at Euro 2020 with the 21-year-old proving to be just what Denmark needed after Christian Eriksen’s medical issues. The Sampdoria attacker proved to be a breath of fresh air for the Danes and it saw more than a few at Euro 2020 impressed with the youngster’s performances. That has seen interest in the 21-year-old rise since the start of the tournament with more than a dozen clubs said to be keen on a move.
However, Tuttosport has now reported that Real Madrid has entered the race for Damsgaard with the Los Blancos keen on making a move for the young star. The report has further indicated that the 21-year-old has excited the club and they believe the Sampdoria star will fit perfectly at the Santiago Bernabeu. But with Barcelona, Tottenham, Everton, Arsenal, AC Milan, Juventus and a plethora of other clubs keen on a move things could get complicated.
The report has further indicated that should Sampdoria lose Mikkel Damsgaard this summer, the club are looking to get at least €40 million for the star and they already have a replacement in mind. The club are reportedly considering a move for Celtic’s Ryan Christie as the Scottish international has one year left on his contract and would be a cheap option.
