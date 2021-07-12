Reports | Real Madrid join race for Denmark star Mikkel Damsgaard

Few players have thrived as much as Mikkel Damsgaard at Euro 2020 with the 21-year-old proving to be just what Denmark needed after Christian Eriksen’s medical issues. The Sampdoria attacker proved to be a breath of fresh air for the Danes and it saw more than a few at Euro 2020 impressed with the youngster’s performances. That has seen interest in the 21-year-old rise since the start of the tournament with more than a dozen clubs said to be keen on a move.