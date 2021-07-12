Reports | Barcelona eyeing move for LOSC Lille star Renato Sanches
Today at 7:09 PM
According to Le10Sport, Barcelona are looking at a possible move for Renato Sanches despite their current financial state with the La Liga giants ready to offload a few players to change things. The young midfielder has thrived for Lille since his move from Bayern Munich and impressed at Euro 2020.
After his beyond impressive performances at Euro 2016, a lot was expected from Renato Sanches but the midfielder struggling to impress at Bayern Munich. However, following a move to LOSC Lille, the 23-year-old has turned things around with him thriving for the French side. So much so, that Sanches played a key part in Lille’s title triumph before thriving for Portugal at Euro 2020.
His impressive performances at the tournament has seen the likes of Arsenal, Real Madrid, Tottenham, Manchester United and a few others all keen on a move. However, Le10Sport has reported that Barcelona are now the latest side keen on a move with the La Liga giants set to be Sanches’ top suitors. That is despite their financial issues as the club reportedly have a plan in place to help them out.
However, the report has also indicated that both Arsenal and Tottenham are in the race as well with the two sides set to also be very keen to sign Sanches this summer. The midfielder is considering leaving Lille but Arsenal are said to have other priorities in the form of Houssem Aouar and Eduardo Camavinga which does leave the route open for Spurs and Barcelona.
