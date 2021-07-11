Reports | Olympique Lyonnais in talks with Ajax to sign goalkeeper Andre Onana
Today at 9:15 PM
According to Goal, Olympique Lyon have been in talks with Ajax to sign Andre Onana and the goalkeeper's agent has confirmed the news. The Cameroon international has been linked to a move this summer with Arsenal and Inter reported eager to sign him but could be on his way to France instead.
Andre Onana has been phenomenal for Ajax since signing from Barcelona's U19 squad in 2015 with the goalkeeper growing in leaps and bounds since. The 25-year-old has showcased his ability in an Ajax jersey although his rise to stardom had been prematurely cut off. Onana was hit with a 12-month suspension from football in February after testing positive for a banned substance but his ban was recently reduced to nine months in June after he again appealed against it.
Onana joined Ajax from the La Liga giants in 2015 and started off playing in Dutch football's second tier with the Under 21 team. After being promoted in 2016, he had been the undisputed first-choice goalkeeper for five seasons making 204 appearances until he was banned from playing but that hasn't stopped any rumours. The goalkeeper has been linked with moves to Arsenal and Inter Milan recently with both sides keen on a move but he has also been linked with a move to France.
The 25-year-old looks set to reunite with former Ajax coach Peter Bosz instead as Goal reports that Onana's agent Albert Botines confirmed that Olympique Lyon is interested. However, Botines has been very coy but did confirm that the two parties are in talks over a potential move.
"Yes, they are interested. The clubs are in talks," Botines said, reported by Goal.
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.