Reports | Olympique Lyonnais in talks with Ajax to sign goalkeeper Andre Onana

Onana joined Ajax from the La Liga giants in 2015 and started off playing in Dutch football's second tier with the Under 21 team. After being promoted in 2016, he had been the undisputed first-choice goalkeeper for five seasons making 204 appearances until he was banned from playing but that hasn't stopped any rumours. The goalkeeper has been linked with moves to Arsenal and Inter Milan recently with both sides keen on a move but he has also been linked with a move to France.