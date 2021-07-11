Paris Saint Germain are very close to winning Champions League, asserts Sergio Ramos
Today at 9:04 PM
Sergio Ramos insists his new club Paris Saint-Germain are not far away from claiming their first Champions League title as they're thirsty to win more and more trophies. The 35-year-old signed for the Ligue 1 giants on a two year deal after leaving Real Madrid as a free-agent this summer.
Sergio Ramos has kickstarted his new tenure at PSG but victory in Europe's premier knockout competition has continued to elude the French side despite the huge investment from the club’s Qatari owners over the last decade. The closest they have come is a 1-0 defeat to Bayern Munich in the 2020 final, but Ramos believes they are now ready to take the next step.
The arrival of Sergio Ramos has been deemed as a turning point in PSG’s Champions League hopes. The desire to play Champions League had been a major motivator in turning down other potential offers and joining the French giants and the Spaniard admitted as much. In an interview, Ramos revealed that he was convinced that the project was the one for him because "it can only be a perfect marriage". Ramos also added that he dreams of winning his fifth Champions League crown and believes PSG can give him that.
"What I noticed the most about this club is its strength. The thirst for winning that the players have. They want to come to a club like this. They have already played in the Champions League final, they are very close to being able to win it and that is something that attracts me. It can only be a perfect marriage. If I can contribute to it, that would be wonderful for me. It is a dream to think about winning my fifth Champions League and the first for our club,” Ramos said, reported by Goal.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.