Winning Euro 2020 would be an incredible achievement for England as whole, asserts Harry Kane

Harry Kane has been exceptional for England netting three goals in the process, with him only two behind in the race for the Golden Boot but the forward has far bigger dreams than that. With England in the final of the Euro 2020, the Tottenham man is dreaming of leading England to a first Euro glory and thus creating a new chapter in English football. This is the first final that the Three Lions have made in more than 55 years, where they won the 1966 World Cup against Germany.

Bobby Moore is the last England captain to lift a major trophy and famously led the Three Lions to glory but Kane can end that trophy drought on Sunday as he leads England against Italy in the Euro 2020 final and he admitted that it's something he has been dreaming off. The England captain also added that any performance they produce against Italy in the final of Euro 2020 will see England represent everyone who has ever played for the Three Lions over the years.

“Whenever your name is mentioned in the same company as players like that, it only gives you motivation, gives you confidence (when asked about following in Moore's footsteps). Of course, it would be an incredible achievement. We’ve all waited so long as players, as public, as people to see us in a final. So these are the opportunities you have to grab with both hands. We have an amazing chance to win our second major trophy as a country,” Kane said, reported by Goal.

"The players we’ve had over the years and produced, we feel proud to be representing them as well. We’ve got to be excited about it, we’ve got to enjoy it, but of course, any football match, we’re all winners here, we all want to win, and we’re going to need every bit of that to get the job done on Sunday. I think for sure as players you think of that moment, you dream of that moment. Obviously, we’re all grounded enough to know we have a very tough game on our hands-on Sunday.