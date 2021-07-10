We know challenges England can pose and we have to be careful, asserts Leonardo Bonucci
Italy’s Leonardo Bonucci has admitted that he is concerned as to the danger that England possesses but believes that Italy have enough to deal with them if the Azzurri are careful. Roberto Mancini’s side face the Three Lions in the Euro 2020 final at Wembley with both sides touted to be favourites.
Following their disappointing 2018 World Cup qualifying campaign, many expected Italy to react and that’s exactly what the Azzurri did. Things changed completely with Roberto Mancini appointed as their new head coach and the former Manchester City boss has worked wonders with the side. It saw Italy coast through their Euro 2020 qualifying campaign with many touting Mancini’s side as favourites to lift the trophy.
They’ve more than lived up to that tag with the Azzurri in another final and they’ll face England at Wembley on Sunday in a battle between two international titans. However, while the Italians have thrived and scrapped their way through, Leonardo Bonucci believes that the Three Lions possess more than enough of a threat to challenge Italy. The veteran defender also added that they know the challenges that Gareth Southgate’s men can pose and will need to be careful about their gameplan.
"Youngsters against old men. We're not discovering Kane now, it's been years that he's being doing good things with Tottenham, England. In the last three games we've been lucky to come up against the three best strikers in the world [Belgium's Romelu Lukaku, Spain's Alvaro Morata and now Kane]. It's just an added motivation not to concede anything," Bonucci said, reported ESPN.
"They have very strong forwards, we will need to be very careful of them, the defence and the whole team. We know the challenges they can pose to us and we will have to be careful about their speed."
