We know challenges England can pose and we have to be careful, asserts Leonardo Bonucci

They’ve more than lived up to that tag with the Azzurri in another final and they’ll face England at Wembley on Sunday in a battle between two international titans. However, while the Italians have thrived and scrapped their way through, Leonardo Bonucci believes that the Three Lions possess more than enough of a threat to challenge Italy. The veteran defender also added that they know the challenges that Gareth Southgate’s men can pose and will need to be careful about their gameplan.