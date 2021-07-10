Think without doubt two best teams have made final, proclaims Gareth Southgate

While many expected Italy to be one of the sides in the final, especially with Roberto Mancini’s side named as one of the favourites to win Euro 2020, few expected England to be there as well. Gareth Southgate’s side were also named as favourites to win the trophy but the Three Lions endured a tough start to the tournament before eventually finding their groove. But even then, with the Azzurri unbeaten in their last 33 matches, Southgate and co will have to be at their best.