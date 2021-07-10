Think without doubt two best teams have made final, proclaims Gareth Southgate
Today at 5:27 PM
England boss Gareth Southgate believes that the two best teams at Euro 2020 made the final of the tournament and praised the job that Roberto Mancini has done with the Azzurri. The Three Lions face Italy at Wembley on Sunday in their very first European Championship final’s final.
While many expected Italy to be one of the sides in the final, especially with Roberto Mancini’s side named as one of the favourites to win Euro 2020, few expected England to be there as well. Gareth Southgate’s side were also named as favourites to win the trophy but the Three Lions endured a tough start to the tournament before eventually finding their groove. But even then, with the Azzurri unbeaten in their last 33 matches, Southgate and co will have to be at their best.
However, ahead of their game, it has seen many fans and critics alike praise both managers and teams with Gareth Southgate joining in on the praise. Southgate lavished Mancini and his Italy team with plaudits and admitted that the former Manchester City boss modernized Italy. He also believes that the two best teams at Euro 2020 have made the final.
"They've got a very clear way of playing, great spirit, great energy in the way they play, tactically like all Italian teams very good, but also the style of play is probably different to the Italian teams from when I was younger - very modern," Southgate told Sky Italy.
"I've been watching them closely for two years, because I know the job Roberto Mancini was doing. It's an exceptional team and I think, without doubt, the two best teams in the tournament have made the final
