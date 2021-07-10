Reports | Sergio Ramos rejected interest from Premier League for Paris Saint Germain move

Sergio Ramos’s tenure at Los Blancos might have come to an end but not his playing days with the defender signing for Paris Saint-Germain recently. The 35-year-old World Cup winner had become a free agent this summer after reaching the end of his contract at Santiago Bernabeu but he believed he had more to give and was thus looking for a new club. However, with few sides offering him the two-year deal he wanted, it saw Ramos sign for PSG.