Reports | Sergio Ramos rejected interest from Premier League for Paris Saint Germain move
Today at 2:14 PM
According to Goal, Sergio Ramos rejected interest from Premier League club Arsenal and Manchester City in order to sign for Paris Saint-Germain. The 35-year-old had his head turned by the French outfit and signed a two-year contract with them following his exit on a free-transfer from Real Madrid.
Sergio Ramos’s tenure at Los Blancos might have come to an end but not his playing days with the defender signing for Paris Saint-Germain recently. The 35-year-old World Cup winner had become a free agent this summer after reaching the end of his contract at Santiago Bernabeu but he believed he had more to give and was thus looking for a new club. However, with few sides offering him the two-year deal he wanted, it saw Ramos sign for PSG.
But Goal has reported that Premier League sides Manchester City and Arsenal were both overly keen on signing the Real Madrid legend this summer with both sides looking to add the experienced defender to their squad. The report has indicated that the North London side had offered Ramos a two year deal, that would be worth £15m per season while Manchester City were also offering something along those lines.
However, Ramos was convinced that the PSG project was the one for him and he could not turn it down. Furthermore, the desire to play Champions League had been a major motivator that made him opt out of Arsenal’s interest and choose PSG with him signing a two-year deal worth £13m.
