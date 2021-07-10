Reports | Manchester City considering move for Antoine Griezmann this summer
Today at 5:36 PM
According to Footmercato, Barcelona’s Antoine Griezmann is on Manchester City’s radar with the Cityzens considering a move for the Frenchman this summer. The 30-year-old signed for Barcelona in the summer of 2019 and has since made 99 appearances for the club, scoring 35 goals along the way.
When Barcelona signed Antoine Griezmann in the summer of 2019, the club expected a lot from the forward, especially given the fact that the club spent €120 million on him. However, while Griezmann endured a teething period for the La Liga giants, he found his footing last season with him netting 20 goals and contributing to a further 13 more across all competitions. But that hasn’t stopped the 30-year-old from being linked with a move away especially in light of Barcelona’s financial issues.
The La Liga giants are struggling immensely to balance their books with the situation at a critical point and the club are now reportedly looking to trim their own wage bill by selling a few players. That could include Griezmann and Footmercato has reported that Manchester City are keen on a move for the forward. The club reportedly made an approach last summer for Griezmann but the financial effects of the COVID-19 pandemic hit City’s finances hard.
But things have changed this summer especially after they lifted the Premier League title and reached the Champions League final, with Pep Guardiola looking to improve his team. However, the report has indicated that Harry Kane is still their main target but Griezmann is said to be the perfect alternative, especially in light of Barcelona’s issues.
