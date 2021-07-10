Reports | Manchester City considering move for Antoine Griezmann this summer

When Barcelona signed Antoine Griezmann in the summer of 2019, the club expected a lot from the forward, especially given the fact that the club spent €120 million on him. However, while Griezmann endured a teething period for the La Liga giants, he found his footing last season with him netting 20 goals and contributing to a further 13 more across all competitions. But that hasn’t stopped the 30-year-old from being linked with a move away especially in light of Barcelona’s financial issues.