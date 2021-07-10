Jorginho is irreplaceable in Italy's midfield despite choices they have, admits Massimo Ambrosini
Today at 8:57 PM
Former Italy midfielder Massimo Ambrosini has called Jorginho "irreplaceable" ahead of the Azzurri's Euro 2020 final against England. The 29-year-old converted the winning penalty in the semi-final shootout and has been extremely influential for the Azzurri at Euro 2020, playing every game.
Jorginho has been one of the most consistent players at the Euros with the deep-lying playmaker running Roberto Mancini's midfield and his performances have impressed more than a few people. So much so, that Jorginho has been rumoured as one of the potential Ballon d'Or candidates with him even netting the winning penalty in the semi-final penalty shootout against Spain. That has come as a shock to few though especially with the Italian playing a key role in Chelsea's Champions League winning campaign during the 2020/21 season.
Praising his vision and high-quality passing, Massimo Ambrosini believes that Jorginho is irreplaceable in the Italian midfield despite the fact that the Azzurri have a wide number of options to pick and choose from. The former Italian midfielder also added that the presence of so many fans at Wembley could affect England especially since they haven't played a final in such a long time in front of their own fans but the Three Lions could overcome that with an impressive team.
"Jorginho is irreplaceable. In the midfield, Italy has wide choice and quality. Mancini should be thanked for what he did, we must give him credit for having created a strong, courageous team with personality. What he did will be remembered regardless of the result of the final, which we obviously hope will be the icing on the cake. I would take the plane now to play this match, they are always unforgettable matches," Ambrosini told Goal.
"The presence of so many English fans at Wembley can also affect England, in the sense that not everyone is used to playing a final in front of the public of their country and some may feel the pressure. It would not be the first time, by the way. Historically, there were sensational defeats of teams that played in finals at home: I am thinking of Bayern Munich in the Champions League or France in the last European Championship.
“Who would I take away from the English team? Harry Kane is a great striker. At the beginning of the European Championship, he did not score, but now he is reminding everyone that he is capable of making a difference like few others," he added.
