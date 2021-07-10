Jorginho is irreplaceable in Italy's midfield despite choices they have, admits Massimo Ambrosini

Jorginho has been one of the most consistent players at the Euros with the deep-lying playmaker running Roberto Mancini's midfield and his performances have impressed more than a few people. So much so, that Jorginho has been rumoured as one of the potential Ballon d'Or candidates with him even netting the winning penalty in the semi-final penalty shootout against Spain. That has come as a shock to few though especially with the Italian playing a key role in Chelsea's Champions League winning campaign during the 2020/21 season.