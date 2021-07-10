Joan Laporta will solve Lionel Messi’s contract issue at Barcelona, proclaims Ronald Koeman

"When everything is not right, you have to be concerned, I have confidence in Joan Laporta to solve this issue. It is important for the club and for the league that the best player in the world remains. Everyone has to make an effort here. Laporta told me to be calm, that they are working on the issue and we are confident that he will be there for a few more years. It is important to know which players you are going to have. We know there is a limit, we are in the pre-season and work is being done, but we already know that it’s like this until the end and we are used to it," Koeman said, reported by Goal.