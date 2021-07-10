Joan Laporta will solve Lionel Messi’s contract issue at Barcelona, proclaims Ronald Koeman
Today at 2:04 PM
Ronald Koeman admits to being 'concerned' by Lionel Messi's contract situation with the Argentine superstar still a free agent as Barcelona cannot afford to put a new deal in place. With salary-cap issues that pose plenty of problems, Messi has been allowed to drop into the free-agent pool.
Lionel Messi’s contract situation still pose a problem despite personal terms being agreed as reported earlier by star journalist Fabrizio Romano. Salary cap issues are posing a lot of problems, with costs needing to be cut before they can register their summer signings. So this means that Barcelona has to potentially offload some players in order to free up the wage bill before they can register new players like Sergio Aguero, Eric Garcia, Memphis Depay and most importantly the Lionel Messi.
Barca has known for some time that they faced a sizeable headache with six-time Ballon d'Or winner Messi. Owing to the situations from last summer, when Messi expressed his desire to leave the Catalan club, and with no extension registered so far, it has many fans and critics alike concerned with Ronald Koeman the latest in the long line. However, in an interview, the Barcelona boss admitted that while he is concerned, he has full confidence in Joan Laporta to solve this issue.
"When everything is not right, you have to be concerned, I have confidence in Joan Laporta to solve this issue. It is important for the club and for the league that the best player in the world remains. Everyone has to make an effort here. Laporta told me to be calm, that they are working on the issue and we are confident that he will be there for a few more years. It is important to know which players you are going to have. We know there is a limit, we are in the pre-season and work is being done, but we already know that it’s like this until the end and we are used to it," Koeman said, reported by Goal.
