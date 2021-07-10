England pose a greater attacking threat than Italy, proclaims Antonio Conte

“Unlike Spain, who tended to pass it backwards, England always tries to hit you in one-on-one situations. Dribbling, cutting inside and overlaps. there’s not only Sterling but also Saka, Foden, Sancho, Grealish. And then of course Harry Kane. Many praise his ability to go get the ball and link up with the team, as with the equaliser against Denmark. Of course, he is very good at that, but it is in the middle of the penalty area that he is very strong, a sniper, and I would always keep him there as a manager because he can be devastating,” Conte said, reported by Goal.