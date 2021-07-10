Don’t think we will do pan-continental Euro format again, asserts Aleksander Ceferin
Today at 5:29 PM
UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has admitted that while the pan-continental Euro 2020 idea was interesting, they won’t be doing it again as it won’t be fair to the fans. The tournament was held across multiple locations with 11 stadiums across Europe used including grounds in Baku and Copenhagen.
While Euro 2020 was postponed by a year because of the coronavirus pandemic, it saw many expect the format of the tournament to be changed as well. The original idea was to hold the tournament across Europe but with the cases rising in various locations picked by UEFA. However, that didn’t see anything change with the tournament held across 11 different venues in Europe.
That is a step down from the original 12 stadiums chosen but games were played in St. Petersburg, Baku, Munich, Rome, Amsterdam, Seville and a few others along the way. However, it saw Aleksander Ceferin admit that while it was an interesting idea, they won’t be following the pan-continental format again in the future. The UEFA president also added that this format wasn’t fair to the fans as they forced many to travel a fair distance over the course of the tournament.
"I would not support it anymore. I think it's too challenging, it's in a way not correct that some teams have to travel more than 10,000 km. and the others 1,000 for example. It's not fair to the fans. Some fans had to be in Rome and the next day or in a couple of days they had to be in Baku. A four-and-a-half hour flight. So it's a difficult one, it's an interesting idea but hard to implement and I don't think we will do it again." Ceferin said, reported ESPN.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.