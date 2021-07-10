Don’t think we will do pan-continental Euro format again, asserts Aleksander Ceferin

"I would not support it anymore. I think it's too challenging, it's in a way not correct that some teams have to travel more than 10,000 km. and the others 1,000 for example. It's not fair to the fans. Some fans had to be in Rome and the next day or in a couple of days they had to be in Baku. A four-and-a-half hour flight. So it's a difficult one, it's an interesting idea but hard to implement and I don't think we will do it again." Ceferin said, reported ESPN.