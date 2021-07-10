Didier Deschamps will remain France coach and his will to continue is strong, asserts Noel Le Graet
Today at 2:01 PM
French Football Federation (FFF) president Noel Le Graet has confirmed that Didier Deschamps will remain in charge of France until after the 2022 World Cup. Les Bleus endured a disappointing Euro 2020 campaign with the 2018 World Cup champions knocked out in the round of 16 by Switzerland.
Didier Deschamps will remain the undisputed coach of France despite their early exit. Les Bleus underwhelmed during Euro 2020 despite being billed as the pre-tournament favourites after what was supposed to be a promising campaign turned out to be a failed expedition for the reigning world champions. They drew 3-3 with Switzerland before being knocked out on penalties in the round of 16.
Questions were raised about Didier Deschamps eligibility and whether he would be replaced by Zinedine Zidane with several rumours touting the former Real Madrid manager to be the next manager to pick up the reigns. But since then all those reports have been put to bed with president Noel Le Graet extending his full support to the leadership of Didier Deschamps for doing a stupendous job with the French squad.
"The answer is yes. I talked to him at length on Wednesday at Guingamp. The matter was settled in three minutes. His will to continue is very strong and mine is, too. There was no debate on 'What are we doing?' or 'How do we do it?'" Great said, reported by Goal.
