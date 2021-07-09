Reports | Philippe Coutinho attracting attention from AC Milan, Leicester City and Inter Milan
Today at 6:49 PM
According to AS, Philippe Coutinho is on AC Milan, Leicester City and Inter Milan’s radar with all three sides looking to sign the Barcelona attacker for cheap this summer. The 29-year-old signed for the Camp Nou side in 2018 for €160 million but has struggled to make an impact over the years.
Following his club record €160 million move to Barcelona in 2018, a lot was expected from Philippe Coutinho but the Brazilian has failed to live upto his potential. Instead, the now 29-year-old has endured a tough and tiring spell with the Camp Nou side, with him making just 90 appearances for the club since his move. That doesn’t include his year long loan spell with Bayern Munich, where the midfielder make 38 appearances and won the treble with the club.
However, with Barcelona struggling with serious financial issues amidst their failure to meet the La Liga’s Financial Fair Play rules, it has seen them look to get Coutinho’s salary off their wage bill. That has seen AS report that Leicester City, AC Milan and Inter Milan are all considering moves with them attracted to the cut-rate deal they could possibly get. The debt-ridden club did have a €60 million price tag on the 29-yeaer-old but are reportedly willing to sell him for a lot less.
That report has further indicated that all three sides are looking for a new creative attacking midfielder with AC Milan, reportedly, the top suitor. The Rossoneri recently lost Hakan Calhanoglu to Inter Milan and are looking for a replacement with Coutinho, reportedly their top choice.
