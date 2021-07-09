Reports | Philippe Coutinho attracting attention from AC Milan, Leicester City and Inter Milan

However, with Barcelona struggling with serious financial issues amidst their failure to meet the La Liga’s Financial Fair Play rules, it has seen them look to get Coutinho’s salary off their wage bill. That has seen AS report that Leicester City, AC Milan and Inter Milan are all considering moves with them attracted to the cut-rate deal they could possibly get. The debt-ridden club did have a €60 million price tag on the 29-yeaer-old but are reportedly willing to sell him for a lot less.