Manchester City or PSG signing Lionel Messi would be financial doping, asserts Javier Tebas
Today at 6:48 PM
La Liga president Javier Tebas believes that should either Manchester City or PSG sign Lionel Messi, it would be financial doping as the two sides have suffered heavy losses. The Argentine is a free-agent and hasn’t re-signed with Barcelona as the club are facing Financial Fair Play issues.
While reports have indicated that Barcelona have come to an agreement over a new contract with Lionel Messi, the two parties have struggled to get the deal legalised. That is because Barcelona have failed to meet the La Liga’s Financial Fair Play rules and need to make cut-backs before that can happen. The issue applies to all their new signings including Memphis Depay, Sergio Aguero and Eric Garcia although Messi is their biggest concern.
The forward is currently a free-agent and is thus able to talk to any club in the world but is reportedly keen on staying at the Camp Nou even amidst links to Manchester City and PSG. However, in light of the same, Javier Tebas has admitted that should either side make the move for Messi, then a case of financial doping needs to be put on them as they have suffered heavy losses during the pandemic. The La Liga president also added that the footballing world needs to “establish limits” as “financial doping is damaging football”.
"City have lost €270m [during the pandemic] so obviously they wouldn't even consider signing Messi [on his previous salary]. PSG have had losses, too, so they can't even consider signing Messi [for that much]. If they do, it will be financial doping. It would be incredible if it happened," Tebas said, reported ESPN.
“We need to establish limits. Financial doping is damaging football. It's not real money because it's not generated by the clubs. Money not from football causes bad inflation and ruins football because clubs must put in all this effort [to compete], which takes them above their financial capacity.
"We have to fight against this. This is one of the pending issues in European football. If it's not solved, the game will find itself in a very complicated situation,” he added.
