Manchester City or PSG signing Lionel Messi would be financial doping, asserts Javier Tebas

The forward is currently a free-agent and is thus able to talk to any club in the world but is reportedly keen on staying at the Camp Nou even amidst links to Manchester City and PSG. However, in light of the same, Javier Tebas has admitted that should either side make the move for Messi, then a case of financial doping needs to be put on them as they have suffered heavy losses during the pandemic. The La Liga president also added that the footballing world needs to “establish limits” as “financial doping is damaging football”.