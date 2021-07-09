Have received offers for Manuel Locatelli but will only open talks after Euros, proclaims Giovanni Carnevali
Sassuolo CEO Giovanni Carnevali has confirmed that the club has received offers for Manuel Locatelli but any move will only be discussed after the end of Euro 2020. The young midfielder has been linked with a move to England and within Italy with him thriving for the Azzurri at Euro 2020.
With Manuel Locatelli going into the tournament as a relatively unknown player, the 23-year-old will be walking out as one of the star names for Italy. The young midfielder thrived in the absence of Marco Verratti and while he has struggled to get back into the team, the Sassuolo star has still been linked with a move away. He is reportedly a target for both Arsenal and Juventus this summer with Manchester City and Manchester United also in the race.
However, the 23-year-old has already confirmed that any move will only be made after the tournament ends and that has been reiterated by Giovanni Carnevali. In an interview, Carnevali admitted that while the club have received offers for Locatelli, any deal will be discussed only after the end of Euro 2020. The Sassuolo CEO further added that they have also received offers and requests for Domenico Berardi, Giacomo Raspadori and Jeremie Boga as well.
"We have received offers for Locatelli, but also Domenico Berardi, Giacomo Raspadori and Jeremie Boga have requests. We will talk about Locatelli when Euro 2020 ends, we want to leave him calm until Sunday. We have received important offers for him, talks with one of which are very well underway,” Carnevali said, reported Goal.
"We met with Juve and we made an appointment next week but it is all to be evaluated. Today the Italian market has great difficulties, offers come from abroad, and it is clear that we have players who are hungry to play for big clubs."
