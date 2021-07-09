Have received offers for Manuel Locatelli but will only open talks after Euros, proclaims Giovanni Carnevali

With Manuel Locatelli going into the tournament as a relatively unknown player, the 23-year-old will be walking out as one of the star names for Italy. The young midfielder thrived in the absence of Marco Verratti and while he has struggled to get back into the team, the Sassuolo star has still been linked with a move away. He is reportedly a target for both Arsenal and Juventus this summer with Manchester City and Manchester United also in the race.