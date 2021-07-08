Reports | AC Milan pushing hard to secure Oliver Giroud’s signature
Today at 7:42 PM
AC Milan is pushing to complete a move for Olivier Giroud as they continue talks with Chelsea over a deal for the wantaway striker. The 34-year-old France international is keen on a move to San Siro, while Tiemoue Bakayoko is also being lined up by the Serie A giants as AC Milan plan a rebuild.
Oliver Giroud is keen to play for AC Milan after game time has been severely limited at Chelsea. With Chelsea looking to sign a new striker, after adding Timo Werner, Giroud has slipped down the pecking order. Giroud saw the Blues trigger an option that extended his contract by a further year, ending Milan's hopes of signing him on a free transfer. The former Arsenal forward increasingly found himself playing a bit-part role under Thomas Tuchel last season and didn't start a match for his club after March 21.
Goal reports that AC Milan are now keen to add a striker to their ranks, and Giroud has been considered the ideal candidate owing to his experience. The Frenchman has been able to put focus on his future and he has reiterated his desire to leave West London. However, despite other interests from elsewhere, Giroud has continued pushing for the move that has seen talks ongoing for the last two months with no potential breakthrough at the moment.
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.