Paris Saint-Germain confirm the signing of Sergio Ramos
Today at 7:01 PM
Paris Saint-Germain have announced the signing of veteran defender Sergio Ramos, who has joined them on a two-year contract. The World Cup-winning centre-half, after leaving Santiago Bernabeu as a free agent, is now committed to terms at Parc des Princes which will run through to 2023.
Sergio Ramos’s tenure at Los Blancos might have come to an end but not his playing days as he is officially now a PSG player. The 35-year-old World Cup winner had become a free agent this summer after reaching the end of his contract at Santiago Bernabeu. Now a PSG player, Ramos feels that there is still plenty left in the tank and is he is ready to offer his skills at the French club after being denied a fresh contract in the Spanish capital.
"I am very happy to join Paris Saint-Germain. This is a big change in my life, a new challenge and it's a day I will never forget. I am very proud to be a part of this ambitious project, to be a part of this squad with so many great players. Paris Saint-Germain is a club that has already proven itself at the highest level. I want to continue to grow and improve at Paris and help the team to win as many trophies as possible," Ramos said.
Though Ramos is now 35 years of age, he will be looking to add to an enviable medal collection after linking up with the Ligue 1 giants. Linking up with his old teammates in Keylor Navas and Achraf Hakimi, Ramos is set to kick start another glorious chapter in his career following 16 successful years at Real Madrid.
