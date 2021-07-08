Paris Saint-Germain confirm the signing of Sergio Ramos

"I am very happy to join Paris Saint-Germain. This is a big change in my life, a new challenge and it's a day I will never forget. I am very proud to be a part of this ambitious project, to be a part of this squad with so many great players. Paris Saint-Germain is a club that has already proven itself at the highest level. I want to continue to grow and improve at Paris and help the team to win as many trophies as possible," Ramos said.