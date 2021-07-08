ISL 2021-22 | ATK Mohun Bagan rope in Hugo Boumous from Mumbai City FC on a five-year deal

In the build-up to the 2020-21 ISL, Mumbai City FC secured his services for a then-record transfer fee of Rs 1.76 crore, as he helped the Islanders claim the double of ISL League Winners Shield and the ISL Trophy. Boumous is now all set to play for his third ISL side - ATK-Mohun Bagan, a club which they defeated in the ISL final the previous season. Speaking after the completion of the transfer, Boumous insisted that he wants to help his new employers win the coveted AFC Cup.