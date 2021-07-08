ISL 2021-22 | ATK Mohun Bagan rope in Hugo Boumous from Mumbai City FC on a five-year deal

Today at 7:27 PM
ATK Mohun Bagan have roped in French midfielder Hugo Boumous on a five-year deal from reigning Indian Super League champions Mumbai City FC. The playmaker has played an influential role in the Islanders’ league win last season, having scored three goals and assisted seven times overall.
ATK Mohun Bagan might have pulled-off the season’s biggest signing so far, by securing the services of French midfielder Hugo Bomous for a period of five years, which will keep him at the club till 2026. Even though the exact amount of the transfer has not been disclosed, it is learned as per reports that it is a record fee in the history of Indian football.
One of the most influential players in the ISL for the past few seasons, Hugo Boumous started his professional career for French side Laval, before switching to Moroccan club Moghreb Tetouan in 2016. A couple of years later, he was roped in by FC Goa and played there for three-seasons, during which he guided the Gaurs to a League Winners Shield win and a Super Cup win.
In the build-up to the 2020-21 ISL, Mumbai City FC secured his services for a then-record transfer fee of Rs 1.76 crore, as he helped the Islanders claim the double of ISL League Winners Shield and the ISL Trophy. Boumous is now all set to play for his third ISL side - ATK-Mohun Bagan, a club which they defeated in the ISL final the previous season. Speaking after the completion of the transfer, Boumous insisted that he wants to help his new employers win the coveted AFC Cup.
"I have heard that the joy of playing in front of millions of supporters of the Green-Maroon team at the Saltlake Stadium is different. I am always hungry to win the trophy. I have brought success to the clubs that I have played in. My goal is to win the AFC Cup and the Indian Super League," said Hugo Boumous, after signing over the dotted line.
