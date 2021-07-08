Euro final might be one game too many for Bukayo Saka, asserts Gary Neville
Today at 7:05 PM
Gary Neville has claimed that the Euro 2020 final may be 'one game too much' for Arsenal starlet Bukayo Saka, with the former Manchester United defender hoping for Marcus Rashford or Jadon Sancho to fill the starting berth. England will take on Italy at Wembley in the Euro 2020 final on Sunday.
Bukayo Saka has had a phenomenal campaign for England. Forcing an important own goal against Denmark in their semi-final, Saka has been instrumental on the right-wing through his versatility. Gareth Southgate has shown faith in the 19-year-old Arsenal youngster at this summer's European Championship, with Saka making the starting XI on three occasions.
Starting ahead of the likes of Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford, Saka has cemented his place in the right-wing. Two of those outings have been in the knockout stage, against Germany in the last-16 and the semi-final showdown with Denmark. However, renowned expert and former Manchester United man Gary Neville believes more experience and direct running will be required against the Azzurri with silverware on the line. Neville hence is of the opinion that the Three Lions might opt for Marcus Rashford or Jadon Sancho come Sunday, with him feeling that the Grand Finale might be 'one game too many' for the Arsenal youngster.
"I agreed with bringing Saka back against Denmark because I felt he had been the most lively of the wide players, along with Raheem Sterling. I am not sure he will start Sunday. I think that might just be too much for him. What he did last night, the amount he has given in this tournament, I just feel we will see somebody else. I look at Chiellini and Bonucci, and I think, who wouldn't they like to have in those wide areas, making those inside runs? I actually think it could be a game for Rashford or Sancho to accompany Sterling in those wide positions," Neville was quoted as saying by Goal.
"I think those wide positions need to be quick players, who make out to in runs, so I don't think we will see Saka on Sunday. I think it might be one game too much for him. I was there in Euro 1996 as a 21-year-old and I was absolutely exhausted as I went through the tournament. I just feel that, on Sunday, he may be a handy sub to have and Southgate may bring in other players, who haven't played on Wednesday night."
