Euro final might be one game too many for Bukayo Saka, asserts Gary Neville

"I agreed with bringing Saka back against Denmark because I felt he had been the most lively of the wide players, along with Raheem Sterling. I am not sure he will start Sunday. I think that might just be too much for him. What he did last night, the amount he has given in this tournament, I just feel we will see somebody else. I look at Chiellini and Bonucci, and I think, who wouldn't they like to have in those wide areas, making those inside runs? I actually think it could be a game for Rashford or Sancho to accompany Sterling in those wide positions," Neville was quoted as saying by Goal.