Reports | Carlo Ancelotti holds talks with Richarlison over potential Real Madrid move
Today at 5:54 PM
According to Goal, Carlo Ancelotti is looking to bring Everton star Richarlison over to Real Madrid with the Italian keen on reuniting with the forward. Ancelotti left the Goodison Park side in June in order to re-sign with the Los Blancos and has been looking to reinforce his side.
With Richarlison signing for Everton after just one season with Watford, few expected the Brazilian to do well with the Toffees but the 24-year-old has proven everyone wrong. Instead, in the three years since his move to Goodison Park, Richarlison has hit double figures for goals in every season with him thriving for the Toffees. That has seen him linked with a move to bigger sides although nothing has materialized as of yet.
Things could change this summer especially with former Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti joining Real Madrid after leaving Goodison Park in June. That has seen Goal report that the Italian is keen on reuniting with Richarlison at the Santiago Bernabeu and believes that a move is possible. The report has indicated that the 24-year-old and Ancelotti have had conversations about a potential move although any talks are in its early stages.
However, with Richarlison thriving for the Toffees, Ancelotti reportedly believes that the 24-year-old can replicate his form at the Bernabeu as well. But with Everton signing the forward for £50 million, including add-ons, any potential move for Richarlison could be around that figure or more.
