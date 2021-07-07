Reports | Carlo Ancelotti holds talks with Richarlison over potential Real Madrid move

With Richarlison signing for Everton after just one season with Watford, few expected the Brazilian to do well with the Toffees but the 24-year-old has proven everyone wrong. Instead, in the three years since his move to Goodison Park, Richarlison has hit double figures for goals in every season with him thriving for the Toffees. That has seen him linked with a move to bigger sides although nothing has materialized as of yet.