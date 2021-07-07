Paris Saint-Germain sign Achraf Hakimi for initial €60 million fee on five-year contract

After months of speculation, PSG have confirmed that they have signed Inter Milan’s Achraf Hakimi for an initial €60 million fee with the Moroccan signing a five year contract. The 22-year-old only signed for Inter Milan last summer and played a key role in the Nerazzurri lifting the Serie A title.

Despite reports indicating that Inter Milan were open to a deal for Achraf Hakimi, few fans believed it especially after the Moroccan’s performance for the club in his debut season. It saw the 22-year-old thrive under Antonio Conte with him contributing to 18 goals in the Serie A as Inter lifted their first league title in more than a decade. However, with the Nerazzurri in serious financial trouble, the club have been looking to sell one big star with Hakimi their top choice.

It saw both Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain chase after the full-back but PSG have confirmed that they have won the race for a reported €60 million initial fee. The deal does include €11 million in add-ons as well with Hakimi signing a five-year contract with the club. That was also confirmed by the club in a statement released on their website.

“Paris Saint-Germain is pleased to announce the arrival in its squad of Achraf Hakimi. The 22-year-old Moroccan right-back, who also has Spanish nationality, has signed a five-year contract and is linked with the club until June 30, 2026,” reads the statement on PSG’s website.

The move does make Hakimi one of the most expensive players in the world and the most expensive full-back in the world, if the reported fee is true. It also takes him on another trip across Europe with the 22-year-old having already spent spells with Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund and Inter Milan in the past. But despite that, Hakimi believes that his experience across Europe will prove to be key during his time with PSG and help the club do well going forward.

"I feel a lot of pride today. After my experiences in Spain, Germany and Italy, Paris Saint-Germain offers me the opportunity to discover a new championship under the colors of one of the most prestigious clubs in the world," Achraf Hakimi told PSG’s official website.

“I can't wait to meet my new teammates, the fans and feel the extraordinary fervor that reigns at the Parc des Princes. I share the same very high ambitions with the staff and the players and will do everything to give my club what it expects of me. "

✍️🆕 #WelcomeAchraf



Le @PSG_inside est heureux d’annoncer l’arrivée dans son effectif d’@AchrafHakimi.

Le latéral droit marocain de 22 ans, qui possède également la nationalité espagnole, a signé un contrat de cinq ans et est lié au club jusqu’au 30 juin 2026.



❤️💙 #WeAreParis — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_inside) July 6, 2021