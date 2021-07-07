Italy need to show same hunger and spirit of sacrifice to lift trophy, proclaims Leonardo Bonucci
Today at 5:54 PM
In light of a tough win, Leonardo Bonucci believes that Italy need to show the same hunger and spirit they showcased against to win Euro 2020 and bring the trophy back home. The two international giants battled out an end-to-end game with the Azzurri winning the penalty shoot-out to progress.
With Spain and Italy picked to battle each other in the first semi-final at Euro 2020, many expected the Italians to stroll through the game. However, Spain proved to be at their very best with Luis Enrique’s side dominating Roberto Mancini’s for most of the game. But despite that, the scores were level after 120 minutes of football which forced a penalty shootout with the Azzurri just about winning the battle in the end.
It has earned Italy a place in the Euro 2020 final and they will face the winner of the second semi-final between England and Denmark. However, while many praised their performance, Leonardo Bonucci believes that his side need to show the same desire and spirit to win the trophy. The Italian defender also praised their performance but added that there is “one more centimetre to go” before they can actually celebrate.
“This is the toughest game I have ever played. I congratulate Spain for what they showed, but once again this Italy showed heart, determination and the ability to push through difficult moments and the lottery of penalties rewarded us,” Bonucci told RAI Sport.
“The victory you suffer for is always the most enjoyable one. Now there’s one more centimetre to go. Just one more centimetre. It’s incredible what we are doing, but we mustn’t feel satisfied. We’re in the final. It is in five days, and we need the same hunger and spirit of sacrifice to bring this trophy home after many years.”
