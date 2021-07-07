Italy need to show same hunger and spirit of sacrifice to lift trophy, proclaims Leonardo Bonucci

With Spain and Italy picked to battle each other in the first semi-final at Euro 2020, many expected the Italians to stroll through the game. However, Spain proved to be at their very best with Luis Enrique’s side dominating Roberto Mancini’s for most of the game. But despite that, the scores were level after 120 minutes of football which forced a penalty shootout with the Azzurri just about winning the battle in the end.