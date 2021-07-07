ISL 2021-22 | Odisha FC rope in Isaac Vanmalsawma on a two-year deal

Odisha FC has reached an agreement with 24-year-old Isaac Vanmalsawma ahead of the eighth season of the Hero Indian Super League (Hero ISL). The Indian winger has penned a two-year deal with the Bhubaneswar-based club with an option to extend for a third.

After representing India under 19 in 2013 and graduating from the AIFF Elite Academy, the winger from Mizoram started his professional career with I-League side Shillong Lajong FC. He then started his Hero ISL journey with FC Pune City in 2017 and went on to play for ISL clubs Chennaiyin FC and Jamshedpur FC as well. The promising footballer had made his senior India debut against Bhutan under Coach Stephen Constantine.

Speaking on the development, Club President Mr. Raj Athwal commented, "We are delighted to welcome Isaac to the Odisha family. Another quality addition to the squad and a highly respected player who I am sure will make a huge impact next season."

After signing for Odisha FC, Isaac expressed, "I am delighted to join this young and exciting team. We will play vibrant and entertaining football, delighting our loyal fans who have been with us every step of the way. I want to assure them that, neither I nor the team will ever give up and will keep fighting till the final whistle."