We are in talks with Leon Goretzka and Kingsley Coman over new deals, insists Oliver Kahn

Midfielder Goretzka and winger Coman have both been in action for Germany and France this summer at Euro 2020, but with their respective nations eliminated, talk has turned to their next steps. However, with Goretzka's contract expiring at the end of the 2021/22 season and with Coman's expiring in July of 2023, it has seen the club start talks over a new contracts for both men and that was confirmed by Oliver Kahn. He also added that they're very optimistic about keeping the duo with them top players.