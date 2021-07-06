We are in talks with Leon Goretzka and Kingsley Coman over new deals, insists Oliver Kahn
Today at 9:53 PM
Oliver Kahn is optimistic about Bayern Munich’s future and has confirmed that the club are in talks over new contracts for both Leon Goretzka and Kingsley Coman. The pair have been linked with a move away from the Allianz Arena but Kahn hopes that two key players will remain under their new manager.
Leon Goretzka and Kingsley Coman have been the subject of intense transfer scrutiny this summer as the Bavarian giants begin their transition from Hansi Flick's short-but-glorious reign and move towards a new future under Julian Nagelsmann. Goretzka and Coman have been immense for Bayern Munich turning up at crucial moments and leading the club to potential glory with the two heavily linked with moves to England and Italy amongst other clubs.
Midfielder Goretzka and winger Coman have both been in action for Germany and France this summer at Euro 2020, but with their respective nations eliminated, talk has turned to their next steps. However, with Goretzka's contract expiring at the end of the 2021/22 season and with Coman's expiring in July of 2023, it has seen the club start talks over a new contracts for both men and that was confirmed by Oliver Kahn. He also added that they're very optimistic about keeping the duo with them top players.
"We are in very, very good talks with both players, and I'm very optimistic. We have a great package to offer; you always have the chance to win big titles with us and to help shape an era. Both are very, very important players, absolute top players. Top players want to get accordingly paid. We've not naive about that, that's perfectly fine. We have a clearly defined limit when it comes to spending on contracts," Khan said, reported by Goal.
