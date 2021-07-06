Was a mistake to leave Chelsea and push for Italy return at all costs, admits Maurizio Sarri
Today at 4:37 PM
Former Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri has confessed that he now believes he made the wrong decision at the end of his debut season with the Blues, where he pushed for a move back to Italy. The 62-year-old spent only one season at Stamford Bridge but lead the club to a Europa League trophy.
With Maurizio Sarri leading Napoli to great heights during his time with the Partenopei becoming title contenders and finishing consistently amongst the top four, many Chelsea fans expected the same. However, Sarri and the Blues endured teething problems in the first half of the season, despite an impressive start, and it saw the fans turn on the Italian. That is despite the 62-year-old’s tenure ending with the club finishing third and winning the Europa League title along the way.
That, combined with other factors at the end of his debut season, saw Sarri push for a return back to Italy amidst interest for Juventus with him eventually signing for the Old Lady. However, in light of changes that have occurred at Chelsea since, Sarri has admitted that he made a mistake pushing for a move back to Italy. The 62-year-old also added that the players that the Blues brought in and the young players they brought up from the academy would have perfectly suited his way of playing.
"Marina Granovskaia wanted to keep me from leaving Chelsea. Today I say that it was a mistake to want to return to Italy at all costs. Chelsea are a great club, in the following years they have taken many young players [who would have been] suitable for me,” Sarri said, reported Goal.
"I lived a particular year, in which [Roman] Abramovich could not enter England and we had an owner who was not present. A rather difficult situation, all in the hands of Marina and she had a thousand problems to solve, the football aspect was in the hands of us as the staff, but with not having the economic power required. Then came [Timo] Werner, [Kai] Havertz, [Mason] Mount, [Hakim] Ziyech - all suited to me and my way of playing."
