Was a mistake to leave Chelsea and push for Italy return at all costs, admits Maurizio Sarri

That, combined with other factors at the end of his debut season, saw Sarri push for a return back to Italy amidst interest for Juventus with him eventually signing for the Old Lady. However, in light of changes that have occurred at Chelsea since, Sarri has admitted that he made a mistake pushing for a move back to Italy. The 62-year-old also added that the players that the Blues brought in and the young players they brought up from the academy would have perfectly suited his way of playing.