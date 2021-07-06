Roberto Martinez will be staying on as Belgian head coach, asserts Peter Bossaert
Today at 9:08 PM
Roberto Martinez is to stay on as Belgium boss through to the 2022 World Cup despite the nation's so-called golden generation enduring another major tournament failure at Euro 2020. The Spaniard has been linked with a number of club posts across Europe but will oversee the 2022 World Cup campaign.
Roberto Martinez has put all rumours to bed by vowing to continue with Belgium national football team and prepare the squad for the upcoming World cup campaign in 2022. The star-star studded Red Devils squad were fancied by many for continental glory this summer. But having previously come up short at other European Championships and World Cups, it has been the same story for their campaign at Euro 2020 as well.
Having bowed out at the quarter-final stage following a 2-1 defeat to Italy, leading to questions being asked of how long leading figures on and off the field will be sticking around. But those speculations have been put to bed with Martinez outlining plans for the friendlies in September and October and what fans can expect for the upcoming World Cup campaign. The decision has been confirmed by Belgium's chief executive officer Peter Bossaert as well.
"Today we start preparations for the September and October games. Roberto Martinez will be there. No official communication will follow, but there is no reason to change the staff. I don't have the feeling he will step down. There is no problem with him at the moment. There will be no real evaluation because, as with any successful business, we have a culture of permanent evaluation," Bossaert said, reported by Goal.
