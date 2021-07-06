Premier League stadiums to be at full capacity from 2021/22 season

That number doubled, to more than 40,000 people, for the knockout stages and that number is set to increase even further, to 60,000, going forward. That has seen the UK government announce changes with them rolling out Step 4 of their plan. That was confirmed by the Premier League and in a statement, the league announced that stadiums will be operating at full capacities for the 2021/22 season. The statement also added that this is part of the Government’s program and everything will be done to ensure a safe return.