Premier League stadiums to be at full capacity from 2021/22 season
Today at 5:37 PM
Following an announcement by the UK government, the Premier League has confirmed that all stadiums will be operating at their full capacities for the 2021/22 season. The statement also added that while this is Step 4 of the UK government’s plan, the league will do everything to keep people safe.
While Premier League stadiums were allowed to open up their doors for upto 10,000 supporters or at 25% capacity for the final two games of the season, most of the season was spent behind closed doors. That is beyond a one month spell in December 2020 but outside of that, Premier League football was played behind closed doors with many clubs struggling without the income. However, things have changed at Euro 2020 with Wembley hosting around 20,000 supporters during the group-stage games.
That number doubled, to more than 40,000 people, for the knockout stages and that number is set to increase even further, to 60,000, going forward. That has seen the UK government announce changes with them rolling out Step 4 of their plan. That was confirmed by the Premier League and in a statement, the league announced that stadiums will be operating at full capacities for the 2021/22 season. The statement also added that this is part of the Government’s program and everything will be done to ensure a safe return.
"Fans have been hugely missed so we welcome today's announcement by the Government and are looking forward to full stadiums in the 2021/22 season. As we move towards a Government decision on Step 4 of the roadmap and beyond, we will continue to work with football stakeholders and relevant public authorities to ensure that the return to full capacity is done in a way that keeps everyone safe,” reads a statement on the Premier League’s website.
Fans have been hugely missed and we welcome today’s announcement by the Government. We are looking forward to full and safe #PL stadiums in 2021/22— Premier League (@premierleague) July 5, 2021
